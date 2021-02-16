Gates notched 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist across 29 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against Erie.

Gates made most of his damage from three-point range, but he was unable to shoot at a decent clip since he only converted two of his nine three-point attempts. Gates has scored at least eight points off the bench in every game thus far, but he's been struggling with his shot and needs to score with more accuracy to experience a bump in his upside.