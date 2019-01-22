Gates scored 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in the win Monday over Westchester.

Gates has been the team's primary three-point shooter, attempting 7.1 shots from downtown in 29 games this season. It's probably more remarkable that he only averages 9.1 shots from the field, making him almost exclusively a threat from deep. Considering the sheer amount of attempts, the fact Gates is making 35.1 percent is quite respectable, particularly for a power forward.