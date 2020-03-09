Kaiser Gates: Double-double in loss
Gates had 15 points (6-15 Fg, 3-12 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and 10 boards in Sunday's loss to Windy City.
Gates started at power forward and played 35 minutes while leading the team in three-point attempts. Gates also handed out two assists and had one steal, though he committed five turnovers.
