Kaiser Gates: Double-doubles in win
Gates produced 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 boards, four assists, two steals and one block in Sunday's 108-103 win in Grand Rapids.
Gates led the team in minutes played (38) despite the current Red Claw roster having two two-way contract players (Waters and Fall) and two Celtic assignees (Langford and Edwards). That said, Tacko Fall (knee) might not yet be 100 percent and the Claws needed rebounding help from Gates and Yante Maten (13 boards). The Claws now travel to Las Vegas for Thursday's Winter Showcase showdown with the Charge.
