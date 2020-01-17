Kaiser Gates: Grabs 14 rebounds in win
Gates posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 38 minutes in Thursday's 107-103 home win over the Salt Lake City.
Gates and Tremont Waters led the Claws in minutes played for Crustacean Nation's seventh straight win. This was Gates' fifth double-double of the season. Gates, Yante Maten and Tacko Fall helped the Claws dominate the glass, as they out rebounded the Stars 48-38. Next, Maine hopes to keep the winning streak alive Friday at Long Island.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...