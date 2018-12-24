Gates totaled 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds and an assist over 34 minutes Friday against Iowa.

Gates did all of his damage from beyond the arc, draining 44.4 percent of his attempts from deep. Despite a solid effort, the Wolves would drop Friday's contest 115-103. Gates will aim to continue his recent success from three as the season rolls on.