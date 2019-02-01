Gates put up 20 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 FT, 4-10 3Pt), 15 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in Windy City's 119-110 win over the Blue Coats on Wednesday.

Gates had an incredible performance on Wednesday, putting up impressive numbers and leading the bench in 28 minutes of action. After putting up three points in three minutes in the first, Gates played strong in the second, scoring eight points on efficient shooting and picking up six boards. Kaiser's role on the team, relieving a starter and providing a spark off the bench, means that he doesn't get to shine too often. Kaiser only averages 11.8 points per game, but this rookie has shown tremendous promise so far.