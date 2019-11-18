Gates generated 26 points (9-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Sunday's 129-115 home win over the Raptors 905.

The 26 points would be a G League career high for Kaiser, except for a 28 point effort he had last year playing for the Windy City Bulls. The Red Claws needed other scorers to step up with Romeo Langford (ankle) out. Kaiser delivered. Crustacean Nation now travels to Mississauga to again face the Raptors 905.