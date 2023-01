Gates recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 25 minutes Saturday against Delaware.

Gates shot 70.0 percent from the field and scored 12 of his 20 points from downtown. This marks the first time in eight games that he's reached the 20-point threshold, and it's his second double-double of the regular season.