Gates recorded 22 points (7-11 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over Westchester.

Gates drained a season-high seven treys in Wednesday's victory, but he's never been much of a shooter and is hitting just 38.5 percent of his long-range attempts this season. Despite his bench role, Gates has been solid for Long Island thus far and is averaging 12.4 points per contest.