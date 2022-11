Gates finished Sunday's game against College Park with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 14 minutes.

Gates saw a slight uptick in minutes in his second game of the season after logging 10 minutes Saturday against the Skyhawks, and he also managed to score his first points of the 2022-23 campaign. While it's still early on in the year, Gates appears to be near the end of the bench for this Long Island team.