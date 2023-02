Gates tallied 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes Wednesday against the Mad Ants.

Gates fell just one rebound shy of a double-double and caught fire from beyond the arc, where he scored 15 of his 21 points on the night. This marks his first game with 20-plus points since Jan. 30 against Wisconsin.