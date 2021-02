Gates posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and a block across 30 minutes in Thursday's loss against Fort Wayne.

Gates made most of his damage from three-point range and recorded his second-best long-distance shooting performance after he drained seven treys earlier this month. Gates has scored in double digits just four times this season, however, and he has struggled in terms of consistency. That translates to limited upside across most formats.