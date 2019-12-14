Kaiser Gates: Scores 17 in win
Gates produced 17 points from efficient shooting (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and gathered seven boards in Friday's 127-121 road win over Iowa.
Gates received a start and played 25 minutes despite the Maine roster including two Celtic two-way players (Fall and Waters) and two Celtic assignees (Langford and Edwards). Irregardless, it was Gates and fellow second-year G Leaguer Yante Maten that led the Red Claws to victory. One assumes Gates' minutes will decline should all four Celtics stay with Maine. But for now, Gates can enjoy his success from behind the arc and try to continue the momentum Sunday in Grand Rapids.
