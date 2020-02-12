Kaiser Gates: Scores 18 in win
Gates produced 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot over 43 minutes during Tuesday's 123-119 OT win over the Mad Ants.
Gates was Maine's work horse during this thrilling OT win, by far playing the most minutes of any Red Claw. The 6-foot-7 wing has now scored in double-digits in 11 of Maine's last 13 games. His ability to both snag rebounds and drain three-pointers is earning him major minutes in the Red Claw rotation.
