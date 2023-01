Gates totaled 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block in 17 minutes Saturday against Grand Rapids.

Gates provided key scoring for his team in a 96-85 victory. He finished second on his team in bench scoring behind Dru Smith, and he also swatted away a shot. This marks the third time in five regular-season contests that Gates has scored in double figures.