Kaiser Gates: Sets season high in loss
Gates finished the loss Thursday to Westchester with 28 points (9-16 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Chalk up a new season-high for the 22-year-old thanks in large part to 24 points from downtown. Considering the undrafted rookie put together that type of production despite coming off the bench, it's fair to wonder what the forward could do with a spot in the starting rotation.
