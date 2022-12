Gates recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes Wednesday against Delaware.

Gates was able to bounce back Wednesday after a few tough performances. He had been held to 13 total points over his last three matchups heading into Wednesday's clash. Gates has shown that he's capable of putting up double figures but hasn't been able to consistently do so, posting double-digit points in five of 12 games this season.