Gates (knee) put up 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes Tuesday against Stockton.

Gates was unable to take the court in his team's last contest Thursday against Westchester due to left knee soreness, but he gained clearance prior to Tuesday's tipoff. He didn't show any signs of rust in this one, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and knocking down 60.0 percent of his tries from beyond the arc. Gates how now scored in double figures in his last four appearances.