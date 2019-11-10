Kaiser Gates: Starts, plays 26 minutes in opener
Gates yielded nine points, seven rebounds and two steals in Saturday's 148-125 opening night win in Delaware.
Gates got the start for the Red Claws one day after his birthday. This is Gates' second season in the G League. He appeared in 50 contests for the Windy City Bulls last season, with nine starts. Gates was part of a small ball starting lineup that gave Maine a 17 point first quarter lead. Next up is Friday's home opener against the Mad Ants.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.