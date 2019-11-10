Gates yielded nine points, seven rebounds and two steals in Saturday's 148-125 opening night win in Delaware.

Gates got the start for the Red Claws one day after his birthday. This is Gates' second season in the G League. He appeared in 50 contests for the Windy City Bulls last season, with nine starts. Gates was part of a small ball starting lineup that gave Maine a 17 point first quarter lead. Next up is Friday's home opener against the Mad Ants.