Kaiser Gates: Tallies another double-double
Gates produced 24 points (9-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot in the win Tuesday over the Herd.
It's a bit surprising to see Gates put together this type of routinely outstanding production despite coming off the bench, but yet again the forward managed to register a double-double. His season averages still aren't eye-popping (12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists) but those numbers have risen substantially since December.
