Kaiser Gates: Tallies double-double
Gates posted 22 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in the 99-91 win Wednesday over Raptors 905.
Gates scored 13 of his 22 points from the free-throw line, but it was his work on the glass that was particularly impressive given he played in just 25 minutes. The 22-year-old is averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds through nine games in the G League this season.
