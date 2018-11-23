Gates posted 22 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in the 99-91 win Wednesday over Raptors 905.

Gates scored 13 of his 22 points from the free-throw line, but it was his work on the glass that was particularly impressive given he played in just 25 minutes. The 22-year-old is averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds through nine games in the G League this season.