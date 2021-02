Johnson recorded two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one block over 23 minutes in Sunday's 122-107 loss to the Blue Coats.

Johnson came off the bench once again Sunday and had plenty of playing time, but his output remained limited. He's started one of the first six games of the G League season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.2 rebounds over 12.0 minutes per contest during that time.