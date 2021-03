Johnson logged 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes in Tuesday's 102-88 win over Agua Caliente.

Johnson remained in a bench role during Tuesday's matchup, but he led the team in rebounds and was the only player to post a double-double in the win. He's now averaging 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds over 12.9 minutes per game this year.