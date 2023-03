Johnson delivered 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to South Bay.

Johnson led Austin in scoring and filled the stat sheet despite the loss. He's played just nine games with the team and has performed well, averaging 9.0 points per game but shooting an excellent 60 percent from the field. He's also scored in double digits in his last four appearances.