Kaleb Johnson: Selected by Austin
The Austin Spurs chose Johnson in the second round of the 2019 G League Draft.
Johnson saw action in just one Summer League game for the Nets this offseason after finishing out his senior season at Georgetown averaging 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over 12.8 minutes. He will now work in the NBA's developmental league with hopes of finding a spot on an NBA bench some day.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...