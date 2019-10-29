Kaleb Johnson: Selected by Austin

The Austin Spurs chose Johnson in the second round of the 2019 G League Draft.

Johnson saw action in just one Summer League game for the Nets this offseason after finishing out his senior season at Georgetown averaging 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over 12.8 minutes. He will now work in the NBA's developmental league with hopes of finding a spot on an NBA bench some day.

