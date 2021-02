Wesson posted eight points (3-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's 109-104 loss to G league Ignite.

Wesson came close to a double-double in the G League opener, but his struggles from beyond the arc held him back. The undrafted rookie out of Ohio State will need some time to develop before making the leap to the NBA ranks.