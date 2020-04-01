Kaleb Wesson: Puts name in draft

Wesson announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he'll forgo his senior season at Ohio State and enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

After losing a considerable amount of weight last summer to help his conditioning, Wesson submitted a stellar all-around season during his junior year in Columbus. Over 31 outings, Wesson averaged a team-high 14.0 points to go with career highs in rebounds (9.3), assists (1.9), three-pointers (1.5) and blocks (1.0) in his 29.5 minutes per game. The 6-foot-9, 270-pound center's deft touch from the outside may have been the most impressive aspect of his stat line, as he converted at a 42.5 percent clip from beyond the arc. He should be on the radar for several teams as a potential second-round pick in the draft.