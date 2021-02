Wesson recorded 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes in Thursday's 116-111 win over G League Memphis.

Wesson came off the bench and handled a significant role on the floor. Even though he's not in the starting rotation, the 21-year-old has averaged a double-double this year, recording 12.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.