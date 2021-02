Wesson posted 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 111-108 win over G League Canton.

Wesson was the first man off the bench again, and he managed to lead the team in rebounds while tying for the team lead in points. The Ohio State product 11.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while connecting on 54.2 percent of field goals.