Wesson (knee) posted four points (2-3 FG), seven rebounds and seven assists across 13 minutes in Monday's 110-81 playoff win over G League Rio Grande.

Wesson handled a limited role in his first appearance in over a week, but he still managed to finish second on the G League squad in assists. Distributing the ball wasn't Wesson's strength during the regular season, as he averaged 11.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, but it's nevertheless a welcome addition. Santa Cruz will move onto the semifinal round Tuesday. Wesson figures to come off the bench once again.