Kalin Lucas: Out Friday
Lucas (ankle) did not play in Friday's loss to Westchester.
This was a bit of a surprise given Lucas had been a critical part of the Grand Rapids roster throughout much of the season. Already well-slotted with a plethora of guards, it'll be interesting to monitor Lucas' status, as the Pistons could use his services in a depth capacity as they continue to puruse their playoff aspirations.
