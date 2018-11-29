Kalin Lucas: Plays 34 minutes in win
Lucas delivered 15 points and five assists in Monday's home win over the Texas Legends.
In nine games with the Stockton Kings, he's averaging a whopping 28 minutes and 21.8 points per game. This is the veteran's fourth year in the G League. Despite the heavy workload, Lucas has come off the bench in all of his nine appearances.
