Lucas (ankle) scored six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and a steal in the 111-110 win Friday over Erie.

Lucas only played 16 minutes so it's fair to suggest the Drive are practicing patience with their two-way guard. Lucas missed the previous four games with an ankle injury.

