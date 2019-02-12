Lucas compiled 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in the 118-117 loss to the Swarm on Tuesday.

The two-way player didn't have as big of an impact as he would have liked on the early afternoon contest, but he's been a major factor for the Drive in the previous two contests, posting 20-point and 35-point outings, respectively. Lucas is unlikely to get much run with a Pistons squad intent on making a difference in the playoffs, so expect him to get plenty of playing time in the G League.