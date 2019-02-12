Kalin Lucas: Solid outing despite loss
Lucas compiled 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in the 118-117 loss to the Swarm on Tuesday.
The two-way player didn't have as big of an impact as he would have liked on the early afternoon contest, but he's been a major factor for the Drive in the previous two contests, posting 20-point and 35-point outings, respectively. Lucas is unlikely to get much run with a Pistons squad intent on making a difference in the playoffs, so expect him to get plenty of playing time in the G League.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...