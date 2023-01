Ledoux had 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 16 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss to the Vipers.

Ledoux was nearly perfect from the field and had a strong performance, especially if considering he only logged 16 minutes of action. He's started in six of Birmingham's nine games so far, and he's averaging 7.2 points per game while shooting threes at an excellent 46.9 percent clip.