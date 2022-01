Ledoux recorded 17 points (5-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists during Tuesday's loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Ledoux led the team offensively off the bench, as the Louisiana Tech product scored in double figures for a fifth time over the past six games. He's currently posting 9.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23 games played.