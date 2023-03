Ledoux recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 134-128 loss to the Stars.

Ledoux was acquired by Legends last Thursday after spending the majority of the season with the Capitanes. In the process of posting his team-high three steals, he also picked up five fouls.