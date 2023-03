Ledoux tallied 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 99-82 loss to the Ignite.

Despite coming off the bench, Ledoux was Texas' second-leading scorer Sunday. However, he still posted a minus-14 point differential in the loss.