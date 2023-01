Ledoux notched 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 113-107 loss to South Bay.

Ledoux has spent most of the season as a bench option for Birmingham, but he got the chance to start here and certainly took advantage of the opportunity. He might have done enough to remain in the lineup for the team's next game, as this 22-point output was his best scoring performance of the campaign by a wide margin.