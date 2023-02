Ledoux provided 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in the Capitanes' win over the Wolves on Wednesday.

Ledoux's first game action since Jan. 22 was a success thanks to his impressive efficiency from distance. The 25-year-old is on quite the heater from three-point range, as he's a combined 19-for-34 (55.9 percent) from behind the arc in his last five contests dating back to Jan. 17.