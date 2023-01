Ledoux notched two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 15 minutes in Wednesday's 126-106 loss to Ontario.

Ledoux had a rough night from the field and was unable to contribute enough in other stats to salvage his outing. He has the ability to put up big numbers from time to time, but he's also very inconsistent. In fact, Ledoux has scored six or fewer points in six of his eight outings so far in the regular season.