Baldwin scored 10 points and added three rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes Tuesday against Ontario.

Baldwin has now drilled two threes in three of his last four games and has been productive across the board over this brief stretch. He was one of six players on his squad to put up double figures Tuesday, but Maine fell by a score of 124-112. Baldwin is averaging 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 18 appearances this year.