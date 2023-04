Baldwin logged 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes Wednesday against the Charge.

Baldwin turned in his best scoring performance since March 17, but it wasn't enough to help his team to victory. He led Maine with eight assists and also made his presence felt on the defensive end by securing a pair of steals.