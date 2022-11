Baldwin had 15 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), five assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 132-123 victory over Delaware.

Baldwin turned in a stellar shooting performance, scoring nine of his 15 points from downtown while also shooting well from inside the arc. Sunday marked the first time he's finished in double figures since Nov. 6 against Westchester, as he had been held to just 11 total points in his last two matchups heading into Sunday's clash.