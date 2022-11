Baldwin posted 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 29 minutes in Sunday's 121-114 win over Westchester.

Baldwin provided a huge spark off the bench for Crustacean Nation, who swept the two-game home series versus Westchester. The 6-1 guard has come off the bench and scored in double-figures in both of Maine's first two games. For now, though, Baldwin is entrenched behind rookie JD Davison at the point guard spot.