Baldwin tallied 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in 30 minutes Thursday against Motor City.

Baldwin scored in double figures for the second time in four games, and he also made an impact by crashing the glass and by dishing out seven assists. The 25-year-old continues to showcase his quick hands on the defensive end, as he's registered at least one steal in each of his first four matchups of the regular season.