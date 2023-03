Baldwin finished with 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and eight assists over 39 minutes Saturday against Greensboro.

Baldwin turned in an efficient shooting performance by knocking down 54.5 percent of his tries from the field. This marks just his third double-double of the regular season (through 21 games) and his first since Jan., 25 against Fort Wayne.