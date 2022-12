Baldwin finished with 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes Tuesday against College Park.

Baldwin provided value for his team off the bench in this one, shooting 53.8 percent from the field while also packing the stat sheet. He's scored in double figures in two of his last three contests but has struggled to consistently reach this threshold over 13 matchups.