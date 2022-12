Baldwin tallied 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes Tuesday against Fort Wayne.

Baldwin shot the basketball well in a 126-113 victory, knocking down 53.8 percent of his attempts and finishing third on his team in scoring. He turned in solid numbers across the board, making an impact both on the glass and as a passer.